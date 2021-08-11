Rune (RUNE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $79,919.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $113.38 or 0.00247082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $79,919.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00149793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00152003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,819.85 or 0.99853333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00844858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.