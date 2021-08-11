Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 58,979 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,587,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,325,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

