Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,814 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SCR opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -32.01.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

