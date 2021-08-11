Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,112 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,088.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

