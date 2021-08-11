Royal Bank of Canada Increases OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $38.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $34,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.