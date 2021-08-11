Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 87.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Materion during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Materion by 32.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.43. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

