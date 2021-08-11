Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.