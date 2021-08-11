Roubaix Capital LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the quarter. TransAct Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research raised their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TACT stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,856. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. Analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

