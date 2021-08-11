Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 620,630 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,630 shares during the period. Repro Med Systems comprises approximately 4.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 3.45% of Repro Med Systems worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:KRMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 16,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

