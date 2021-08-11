Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 125.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPR opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

