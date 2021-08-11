Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 261 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of BRKS opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.