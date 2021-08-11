Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

