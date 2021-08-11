Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $590,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

