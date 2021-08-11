Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 1,136,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.