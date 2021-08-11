Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 350.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

