Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 94.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.13. 2,433,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,394. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

