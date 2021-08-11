Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Acquires 5,180 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,692 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. 1,917,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

