Robert Joseph Pape Sells 5,840 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $161.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.06.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,760,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
J & J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.