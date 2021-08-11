Robert Joseph Pape Sells 5,840 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $161.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.06.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,760,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

