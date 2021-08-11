Robert E. Landry Sells 364 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $614.98. 651,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,469. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $559.89. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
