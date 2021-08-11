Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.33). Rite Aid reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 268%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $829.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.83.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

