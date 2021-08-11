RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.51.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

REI.UN stock opened at C$22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$23.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a PE ratio of -115.52.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

