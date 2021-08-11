RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,236. The stock has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.24. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.64 and a 52-week high of C$23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.