RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.330-$0.340 EPS.

RNG stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.91. 707,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,985. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,029.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.46.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.85.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,966 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.