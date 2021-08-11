Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 6,295 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $9,323,000.

NYSEARCA:IDLV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,043. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

