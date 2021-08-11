Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 55 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.30. 887,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,802. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

