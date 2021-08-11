Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 32.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.41. 10,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,457. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

