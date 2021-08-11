Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,240. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

