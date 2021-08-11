Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.97. 274,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,118. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $407.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

