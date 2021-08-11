Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,745 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AX. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,885,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,778. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.72. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

