Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €128.00 ($150.59) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RHM. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.36 ($134.55).

Shares of RHM opened at €82.96 ($97.60) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €82.96. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

