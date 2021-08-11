ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.41. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $38,025.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 106,450 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

