Reviewing OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -838.33% -120.71% -57.60% Burning Rock Biotech -112.99% -21.52% -19.25%

This table compares OpGen and Burning Rock Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $4.21 million 23.45 -$26.21 million ($1.61) -1.60 Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 35.86 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -21.52

OpGen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burning Rock Biotech. Burning Rock Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OpGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OpGen has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.1, meaning that its stock price is 310% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OpGen and Burning Rock Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

OpGen presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.18%. Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus price target of $39.94, suggesting a potential upside of 76.73%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OpGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Burning Rock Biotech beats OpGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens, as well as SARS CoV-2 test kits. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics, which combines clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information to provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment; Unyvero Platform, an automated sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics platform that integrates automated sample preparation, analysis, and identification of disease relevant pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers; and ARES Technology Platform, including ARESdb, which provides next generation sequencing based and artificial intelligence powered, cloud-based bioinformatics solutions to generate AMR profiles, as well as predict antimicrobial susceptibility test results. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the New York State Department of Health to develop a solution to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

