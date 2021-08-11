Reviewing Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) & Its Competitors

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INDP) is one of 869 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Indaptus Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Indaptus Therapeutics Competitors 4865 18241 39865 773 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 59.39%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Indaptus Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -96.37% -68.87% Indaptus Therapeutics Competitors -3,501.10% -120.07% -27.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -$14.13 million -0.57 Indaptus Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.26

Indaptus Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Indaptus Therapeutics. Indaptus Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics competitors beat Indaptus Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

