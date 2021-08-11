Reviewing AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) & TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out -57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

82.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 48.25% 10.04% 5.62% TPG RE Finance Trust 45.88% 7.75% 1.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and TPG RE Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.30 billion 13.52 $827.63 million $8.69 25.64 TPG RE Finance Trust $284.21 million 3.49 -$136.83 million ($1.39) -9.26

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AvalonBay Communities and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 10 6 0 2.29 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus price target of $209.13, suggesting a potential downside of 6.13%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

