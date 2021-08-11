Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Down 5.4%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shares dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 6,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 841,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,544,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 52.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 122.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 63,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

