Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spin Master Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.18.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$46.09 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.34.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

