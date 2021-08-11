Research Analysts Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.15.

BTO stock opened at C$4.67 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.65 and a one year high of C$9.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

