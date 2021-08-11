Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sleep Country Canada (TSE: ZZZ):

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

7/14/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZZZ traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.17. 310,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,695. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.39.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.324461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

