Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,829 shares of company stock worth $616,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

