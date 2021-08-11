Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PageGroup plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PageGroup in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.03.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

