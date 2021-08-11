Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

