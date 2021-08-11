Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24. Repay has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039 over the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in Repay by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 255,650 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $24,258,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Repay by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

