renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.55 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $45,649.12 or 1.00072283 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $623.64 million and approximately $29.55 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00850762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00159781 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,662 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

