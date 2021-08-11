Rémy Cointreau (REMYY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS: REMYY) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.44 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/21/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/21/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/2/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/2/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/2/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/1/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/1/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/30/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

6/14/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

REMYY opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98. Rémy Cointreau SA has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

