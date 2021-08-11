Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Get Relx alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85. Relx has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Relx by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 104,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 60,146 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RELX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.