Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

