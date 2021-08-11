Rede Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $63.56.

