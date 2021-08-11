Rede Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,409.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 858,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,656 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,525. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

