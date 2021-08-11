Rede Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.71. 3,584,051 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67.

