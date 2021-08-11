Rede Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,723 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 598.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 676,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 115,857 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. 5,019,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

